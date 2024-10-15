Check if a Map Contains a Certain Key in Go
You don’t know how to check whether a map contains a given key in Go.
Go allows a two-value assignment when reading from a map:
true if the key exists.
If you just want to read the value from a Go map, only assign to one variable (
value):
package main import "fmt" func main() { example := map[int]string{ 42: "forty-two", } value := example[42] fmt.Println(value) // Prints "forty-two". }
Include the second variable (
exists) to check whether the map contains a specific value:
func main() { example := map[int]string{ 42: "forty-two", } value, exists := example[42] fmt.Println(value, exists) // Prints "forty-two true". value, exists = example[43] fmt.Println(value, exists) // Prints " false". }
In this example, the variable
value is set to
"", which is the zero value for the
string type, because Go maps always return the zero value of the value type (in this case,
string).
If you only want to check for the existence of a key, you can throw away the value:
func main() { example := map[int]string{ 42: "forty-two", } _, exists := example[42] fmt.Println(exists) // Prints "true". }
Go doesn’t have a set implementation as part of the runtime, so maps are often used to fill this gap. Since maps always return the zero value on read, you can easily make something that approximates a set.
Create a set by assigning your elements as keys and setting the value to
true, then check for it contains the key:
package main import "fmt" func main() { set := map[string]bool{ "forty-two": true, } value, contains := set["forty-two"] fmt.Println(value, contains) // Prints "true true". }
The above example uses two variables to check the value and existence of a specific key. However, you don’t need to assign both variables during read, because the value of elements in the map will always be
true and the zero boolean value (
false) will be returned for any elements that aren’t in the map:
func main() { set := map[string]bool{ "forty-two": true, } fmt.Println(set["forty-two"]) // Prints "true". fmt.Println(set["forty-three"]) // Prints "false". }
There’s one caveat: If you’re trying to squeeze performance out of a set, it’s more memory efficient to use an empty struct as the value type, because it uses zero memory.
