Check if a Slice Contains a Value in Go
You don’t know how to check whether a given value exists in a slice.
In Go version 1.21 and later, you can use the
slices.Contains function to check whether a slice contains a specific value.
The following example tests for the presence of the numbers
42 and
41 in the integer slice,
[]int{8, 21, 42}:
package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { example := []int{84, 21, 42} fmt.Println(slices.Contains(example, 42)) // Prints "true". fmt.Println(slices.Contains(example, 41)) // Prints "false". }
Note: In the worst case, using
slices.Contains has linear time complexity, meaning that it will have to check every element in the slice.
If your slice has already been sorted, you can use the
slices.BinarySearch function to check whether it contains a given value.
package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { example := []int{84, 21, 42} index, found := slices.BinarySearch(example, 42) fmt.Println(index, found) // Prints "2 true". }
This is significantly faster than the
Contains function, as the
BinarySearch function runs in logarithmic time.
slices package documentation
