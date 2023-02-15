How do I check out a remote branch in Git?
The
git fetch command is used to download branches from a remote repository. If the repository has a single remote, running
git fetch will download all branches. If the repository has multiple remotes, we must specify which remote to download from, e.g.
git fetch origin.
Once
git fetch has executed, we can get a list of all remote and local branches with the command:
git branch -a
In the output of this command, remote branches will be formatted as
remotes-/<remote>/<branch> and local branches as
<branch>. For example:
main remotes/origin/new-feature remotes/another-remote/new-feature
Once remote branches have been fetched, we can use
git checkout as we would with a local branch:
git checkout new-feature
This will create a new branch in our local repository that tracks the remote branch.
If you’re fetching from multiple remote repositories that have branches with the same name, a more verbose
git checkout command will be required:
git checkout -b new-feature origin/new-feature
This version of the command explicitly tells Git to create a new branch (
-b) named
new-feature that tracks the remote branch
origin/new-feature.
