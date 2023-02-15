Check out a remote branch in Git

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I check out a remote branch in Git?

The Solution

The git fetch command is used to download branches from a remote repository. If the repository has a single remote, running git fetch will download all branches. If the repository has multiple remotes, we must specify which remote to download from, e.g. git fetch origin .

Once git fetch has executed, we can get a list of all remote and local branches with the command:

git branch -a

In the output of this command, remote branches will be formatted as remotes-/<remote>/<branch> and local branches as <branch> . For example:

main
remotes/origin/new-feature
remotes/another-remote/new-feature

Once remote branches have been fetched, we can use git checkout as we would with a local branch:

git checkout new-feature

This will create a new branch in our local repository that tracks the remote branch.

If you’re fetching from multiple remote repositories that have branches with the same name, a more verbose git checkout command will be required:

git checkout -b new-feature origin/new-feature