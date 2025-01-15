Checking if a string is empty in Go
Clive B.—
You want to check whether a string variable is blank (or empty) in Go.
You can determine whether a string is empty by checking the string length or comparing it to the empty string literal.
Use
len() to check the length of a string as follows:
package main import "fmt" func main() { example := "" if len(example) == 0 { fmt.Println("example is an empty string") } }
If the length is equal to zero, you know that the string is empty.
Alternatively, compare the string to the empty string literal:
package main import "fmt" func main() { example := "" if example == "" { fmt.Println("example is an empty string") } }
If the string is equal to the empty literal, you know that the string is empty.
You can use either approach, as they are similarly efficient and require only the Go standard library. Choose the option that makes your code clearest to read.
If your string is not empty but you suspect it may be blank, you can use the
TrimSpace function from the
strings package to check whether it contains only whitespace.
First, use
strings.TrimSpace to remove blank spaces from the string, then compare it to the empty string literal:
package main import ( "fmt" "strings" ) func main() { example := " " if strings.TrimSpace(example) == "" { fmt.Println("example is empty") } }
If your string is now equal to the empty literal, you know that it contained only whitespace.
