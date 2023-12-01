Fixing ChunkLoadErrors in JavaScript

ChunkLoadErrors occur when the JavaScript chunks (bundles) that an application is trying to load encounter issues during the loading process. Some common causes are dynamic imports, version mismatching, and code splitting issues.
Since ChunkLoadErrors can occur due to various reasons, there are multiple ways to fix these errors.
When a new deploy occurs, the files are changed. Some users may have the older files downloaded, if they do not refresh their page. This causes the ChunkLoadError since the chunks cannot be found.
There are a few possible solutions if this is the problem:
Some users experienced ChunkLoadErrors being resolved in Next.js projects after changing their Next.js version. Many have seen that downgrading to next@13.3.4 has solved the Chunk Load Error issues.
If you use Sentry, you can add an inbound filter for Chunk Load Errors if you do not want to see them. You can manage these filters in [Project] > Settings > Inbound Filters.
