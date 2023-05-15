Answers by Sentry

Clone a Git repository to a specific folder

David Y.

The Problem

How can I clone a Git repository into a specific folder?

The Solution

The git clone command takes an optional second argument specifying the directory to clone into. For example, the following command will clone a repository named monorepo into a folder named acme-monorepo:

git clone https://githost.com/acme/monorepo acme-monorepo

Alternatively, we can create the folder acme-monorepo and use the Bash . operator to clone the repository into the current directory, as below:

mkdir acme-monorepo
cd acme-monorepo
git clone https://githost.com/acme/monorepo .
Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.