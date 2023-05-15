Clone a Git repository to a specific folder

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I clone a Git repository into a specific folder?

The Solution

The git clone command takes an optional second argument specifying the directory to clone into. For example, the following command will clone a repository named monorepo into a folder named acme-monorepo :

git clone https://githost.com/acme/monorepo acme-monorepo

Alternatively, we can create the folder acme-monorepo and use the Bash . operator to clone the repository into the current directory, as below: