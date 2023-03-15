Clone a specific Git repository branch

How can I clone a branch on a repository? Is there a way to only download that branch?
We can accomplish this by using
git clone with the
-b/
--branch flag. For example, to clone the
1.x branch of
sentry-cli:
git clone -b 1.x https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
Once the repository is downloaded, we can check the branch by running these commands:
cd sentry-cli git status
We should receive the following output:
On branch 1.x Your branch is up to date with 'origin/1.x'. nothing to commit, working tree clean
In the background,
git clone will fetch all the repository’s branches and then check out the one we’ve specified. If we only want to fetch one branch, we can add the flag
--single-branch to our
git clone command.
git clone -b 1.x https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli --single-branch
