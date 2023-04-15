Comments in JSON

Answers by Sentry

The Problem

Can comments be used in JSON?

The Solution

The short answer is no. The JSON specification does not include comments, and they cannot be used in JSON files (i.e. files with a .json extension). Comments were removed from the JSON specification to prevent developers from using them to specify parser directives, which complicated the data format.

