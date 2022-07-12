Warning: componentWillMount has been renamed, and is not recommended for use
Initializing state
// Before class AppComponent extends React.Component { state = {}; componentWillMount() { this.setState({ selected: this.props.selected, color: 'red', }); } }
Fetching external data
// Before class AppComponent extends React.Component { state = { data: null, }; componentWillMount() { fetch('https://sentry.io/data').then(res => { this.setState({ data: res.json() }); }); } }
Starting in React version 16.3, the following component lifecycle methods are being phased out.
componentWillMount
componentWillReceiveProps
componentWillUpdate
If you want to use these methods, prefix the methods with
UNSAFE_ . These methods are considered “unsafe” because the React team expect code that depends on these methods to be more likely to have bugs in future versions of React.
Depending on the objective of the code, you can remove the use of
componentWillMount entirely with other lifecycle methods.
The solution is to move the state initialization to the constructor or to a property initializer, like so:
// After class AppComponent extends React.Component { state = { selected: this.props.selected, color: 'red', }; }
The solution is to move data-fetching into
componentDidMount:
// After class AppComponent extends React.Component { state = { data: null, }; componentDidMount() { fetch('https://sentry.io/data').then(res => { this.setState({ data: res.json() }); }); } }
If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of how JavaScript application monitoring works, take a look at the following articles:
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.