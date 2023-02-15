Answers by Sentry

Concatenate string variables in Bash

The Problem

How can I concatenate string variables in Bash?

The Solution

You can use the substitution syntax (${}) as follows:

h="Hello"
w="world"
hw="${h} ${w}"
echo $hw # will output "Hello world"
