Concatenating strings in Go
Clive B.—
You don’t know how to combine multiple strings (for example,
"42" and
"Example Avenue") into a single string (
"42 Example Avenue".).
Depending on your requirements, you can concatenate strings by:
+ operator
fmt.Sprintf
strings.Builder
+ Operator
The simplest way to combine strings, especially when concatenating just a few values, is to use the
+ operator:
print("42" + " " + "Example Avenue") // Prints "42 Example Avenue".
If you want to join your strings with a common separator or have too many strings to concatenate, you can use the
strings.Join function:
package main import "strings" func main() { address := []string{"1 Sample Apartments", "42 Example Avenue", "Model Country"} print(strings.Join(address, ", ")) // Prints "1 Sample Apartments, 42 Example Avenue, Model Country". }
The Go
fmt package offers simple, C-like string formatting, with various verbs (variable placeholders) that make it easier to work with different types. This is especially useful when joining multiple types into the same string.
However, the
fmt.Sprintf function uses something called reflection to enable string formatting, which is convenient but doesn’t perform as well as direct type conversion.
package main import "fmt" func main() { var ( building string = "1 Sample Apartments" street string = "Example Avenue" number int = 42 ) // `%d` is for digit, and `%s` is for string. address := fmt.Sprintf("%s, %d %s", building, number, street) print(address) // Prints "1 Sample Apartments, 42 Example Avenue". }
If you wish to avoid the performance drawbacks of using
fmt.Sprintf, you can use the
strings.Builder.
Although the
+ operator is faster than the
fmt.Sprintf function, it isn’t the most efficient choice. Because strings are immutable in Go, every time
+ is called, Go allocates the entire resulting string to a new location in memory, which can waste time.
The Go
strings.Builder minimizes memory copying, and has a nice API to boot.
package main import "strings" func main() { address := []string{"1 Sample Apartments", "42 Example Avenue", "Model Country"} var b strings.Builder for index, value := range address { // Prepend with a comma and a space if it's not the first item. if index > 0 { b.WriteString(", ") } b.WriteString(value) } print(b.String()) // Prints "1 Sample Apartments, 42 Example Avenue, Model Country". }
Interestingly,
strings.Join uses a
strings.Builder under the hood.
fmt package documentation
strings package documentation
