Convert Unix timestamp to date and time in JavaScript

David Y.

August 15, 2023

The Problem

I have a set of Unix timestamps that I would like to convert into human-readable dates and times. How can I do this in JavaScript?

The Solution

The Unix timestamp is an integer that represents times according to the number of seconds since midnight on the 1st of January, 1970. For example:

20 seconds and 13 minutes past 1 am on the 10th of August 2023 can be written as 1691622800.

12 seconds and 12 minutes past 12 pm on December 12, 2012 can be written as 1355307132.

11 seconds and 11 minutes past 11 am on November 11, 1918 can be written as -1613832529.

To convert these into human-readable dates and times, we can use JavaScript’s Date object. This object’s constructor takes a value similar to a Unix timestamp, but in milliseconds rather than seconds. Therefore, to use a Unix timestamp, we must multiply it by 1000.

Click to Copy const myUnixTimestamp = 1691622800; // start with a Unix timestamp const myDate = new Date(myUnixTimestamp * 1000); // convert timestamp to milliseconds and construct Date object console.log(myDate); // will print "Thu Aug 10 2023 01:13:20" followed by the local timezone on browser console

As shown above, printing out a Date object will show its date and time in a standard, human-readable format. Built-in methods are available for formatting it in ISO-standard format (a simplified version of ISO 8601) and according to the user’s locale (e.g. showing D-M-Y for European users and M-D-Y for American users).

Click to Copy console.log(myDate.toISOString()); // will print "2023-08-10T01:13:20.000Z" console.log(myDate.toLocaleString()); // output will vary based on system locale settings

We can use other methods to output only the date or only the time components:

Click to Copy console.log(myDate.toDateString()); // will print "Thu Aug 10 2023" console.log(myDate.toTimeString()); // will print "01:13:20" followed by the local timezone

Finally, we can also use this Date object to retrieve and output individual parts of the date or time using its instance methods.