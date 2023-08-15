Convert Unix timestamp to date and time in JavaScript

I have a set of Unix timestamps that I would like to convert into human-readable dates and times. How can I do this in JavaScript?
The Unix timestamp is an integer that represents times according to the number of seconds since midnight on the 1st of January, 1970. For example:
To convert these into human-readable dates and times, we can use JavaScript’s
Date object. This object’s constructor takes a value similar to a Unix timestamp, but in milliseconds rather than seconds. Therefore, to use a Unix timestamp, we must multiply it by 1000.
const myUnixTimestamp = 1691622800; // start with a Unix timestamp const myDate = new Date(myUnixTimestamp * 1000); // convert timestamp to milliseconds and construct Date object console.log(myDate); // will print "Thu Aug 10 2023 01:13:20" followed by the local timezone on browser console
As shown above, printing out a
Date object will show its date and time in a standard, human-readable format. Built-in methods are available for formatting it in ISO-standard format (a simplified version of ISO 8601) and according to the user’s locale (e.g. showing D-M-Y for European users and M-D-Y for American users).
console.log(myDate.toISOString()); // will print "2023-08-10T01:13:20.000Z" console.log(myDate.toLocaleString()); // output will vary based on system locale settings
We can use other methods to output only the date or only the time components:
console.log(myDate.toDateString()); // will print "Thu Aug 10 2023" console.log(myDate.toTimeString()); // will print "01:13:20" followed by the local timezone
Finally, we can also use this
Date object to retrieve and output individual parts of the date or time using its instance methods.
console.log(myDate.getFullYear()); // will print 2023 console.log(myDate.getMonth()); // will print 7 (August; January would be 0) console.log(myDate.getDate()); // will print 10 console.log(myDate.getHours()); // will print 1 console.log(myDate.getMinutes()); // will print 13 console.log(myDate.getSeconds()); // will print 20
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.