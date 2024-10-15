Converting an Int to a String in Go
Clive B.—
When using
string(n) to convert an integer to a string in Go, it returns unexpected results or doesn’t compile.
This occurs because the Go type system doesn’t support direct conversion between numeric and string types. For example, the following function prints
{, which is the Unicode code point value for
{:
package main func main() { print(string(123)) }
The simplest and fastest way to convert integers to strings is to use the
strconv.Itoa function (
Itoa is short for “integer to ASCII”):
package main import "strconv" func main() { a := 123 print(strconv.Itoa(a)) }
This prints:
123
The
strconv package has all the utilities you need to convert numbers to strings and back again.
For example, you can use the
FormatInt function to convert an integer to a binary string by passing in the integer and base
2:
package main import ( "fmt" "strconv" ) func main() { i := int64(123) fmt.Println(strconv.FormatInt(i, 2)) }
This prints:
1111011
You can also use
FormatInt to convert an integer to a hexadecimal string by passing in the integer and base
16:
func main() { i := int64(123) fmt.Println(strconv.FormatInt(i, 16)) }
This prints:
7b
Alternatively, you can use the
FormatFloat function to convert floats to strings:
func main() { f := 3.1415926535 // Assuming a bit size of 32, convert to a string with no exponent and 3 digits of precision. fmt.Println(strconv.FormatFloat(f, 'f', 3, 32)) }
This prints:
3.142
If you want to combine numbers and strings into a single value, you can use string concatenation.
strconv package documentation
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.