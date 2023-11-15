Create a file from terminal in Linux

How can I create a new file from a Linux terminal window (i.e. shell)?
The simplest way to do this is by using the
touch command:
touch new-file.txt
This will create an empty file with the provided name in the current directory.
To create a file containing some text, we can redirect the output of a command using the
> operator:
echo "Hello world" > hello-world.txt
We can also do this interactively using
cat:
cat > new-file.txt
After pressing Enter, we can type some text for the file contents. Once we’re done, pressing Enter and then Ctrl+D will save and close the file.
Finally, we can create a new file using a terminal-based text editor such as
vi or
nano:
vi filename.txt
nano filename.txt
Note that this last method will only create a file if we save before exiting (
:w in
vi or
Ctrl+O in
nano).
