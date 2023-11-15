Create a file from terminal in Linux

November 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I create a new file from a Linux terminal window (i.e. shell)?

The Solution

The simplest way to do this is by using the touch command:

touch new-file.txt

This will create an empty file with the provided name in the current directory.

To create a file containing some text, we can redirect the output of a command using the > operator:

echo "Hello world" > hello-world.txt

We can also do this interactively using cat :

cat > new-file.txt

After pressing Enter, we can type some text for the file contents. Once we’re done, pressing Enter and then Ctrl+D will save and close the file.

Finally, we can create a new file using a terminal-based text editor such as vi or nano :

vi filename.txt

nano filename.txt