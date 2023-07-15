Create a new Git branch from an existing branch

How can I create a new branch in my Git repository based on an existing branch?
When creating a new branch, Git will automatically use the currently checked-out branch as a base. Let’s say our repository has two branches:
main and
dev. We want to create a
feature branch based on the
dev branch.
If we’re already on the
dev branch, we can go ahead and create a new branch with the following
git checkout command:
git checkout -b feature
The
-b flag creates the new branch
feature, which is now our repository’s current branch.
If we’re on the
main branch, we will need to modify our command to specify
dev as the base for our new branch:
git checkout -b feature dev
Regardless of the branch we started on, our repository will now be on the
feature branch, which will have an identical history to the
dev branch. We can now do our work on this branch and commit to it without affecting
dev.
If we want to push this branch to a remote, we can use the following
git push command:
git push -u origin feature
The
-u flag ensures that
feature is created in our remote repository and linked to our local
feature branch.
Once we’ve completed the work we need to do on the
feature branch, we can switch back to
dev and merge it back in with these commands:
git checkout dev git merge feature
If no new commits have been made to
dev since the creation of
feature, Git will add all of the commits from
feature to
dev (this is called fast-forwarding). If commits have been made,
git merge will create a new merge commit joining the branches – in some instances, we may need to resolve merge conflicts first.
