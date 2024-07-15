Custom exception handling in FastAPI

David Y. — July 15, 2024

I’m reworking a FastAPI project to use several custom exceptions rather than FastAPI’s default HTTPException . I’ve defined the exception classes and handler functions. Here’s an example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy from fastapi import FastAPI, HTTPException, status from fastapi.responses import JSONResponse from fastapi import Request app = FastAPI() class MyException(HTTPException): pass @app.exception_handler(MyException) def my_exception_handler(request: Request, exc: HTTPException): return JSONResponse(status_code=status.HTTP_404_NOT_FOUND, content={"message": "404 file not found"}) if __name__ == "__main__": import uvicorn uvicorn.run(app, host="0.0.0.0", port=8000)

When I was using HTTPException s, I could pass a message to the exception, for example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy raise HTTPException(status_code=404, detail="Item not found")

Is there a way to pass a message to custom exceptions?

The Solution

An exception handler function takes two arguments: the request and the exception. The exception is an instance of the custom exception class. Like any custom class, we can define and assign attributes for our exceptions and access them in the exception handler. For example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy class MyException(HTTPException): def __init__(self, message: str): # define and assign a message attribute self.message = message @app.exception_handler(MyException) def my_exception_handler(request: Request, exc: HTTPException): return JSONResponse(status_code=status.HTTP_404_NOT_FOUND, content={"message": exc.message}) # use the exc object's message attribute

Then we can provide an arbitrary message when we raise the exception, as was previously done with HTTPException :