Delete a commit from a branch in Git

The Problem

How do I delete a commit from my branch history in Git?

The Solution

We can delete one or more recent commits on the current branch in a local repository by following the instructions in this answer about undoing local commits. git reset is the main command used for this operation.

If the deleted commit has already been pushed to a branch on any of our repository’s remotes, we will need use the --force flag the next time we push to rewrite its history:

git push origin my-branch --force
