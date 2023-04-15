How do I delete a file from a Git repository?
We can do this using
git rm:
git rm unwanted-file.txt
This command will delete the file and stage its deletion to be included in the next commit. If we want to remove a directory, we must include the
-r (recursive) flag, as with the standard
rm command.
If we want only to stage the file’s deletion without also deleting it from our local filesystem, we can use the
--cached flag:
git rm --cached unwanted-file.txt
Note that any files removed this way will still be visible in previous commits. If the file we want to remove contains sensitive content, we will need either to create a new Git repository with a fresh history or to rewrite the history of our current repository using
git filter-branch:
git filter-repo -f --index-filter 'git rm --cached --ignore-unmatch unwanted-file.txt'
Note that rewriting the commit history in this way is dangerous and will permanently alter your repository. Additionally,
git filter-branch is a slow operation, especially for large repositories with many commits. Double-check that the name of the file to be removed is correct before running this command.
After our commit history has been rewritten, we will need to force push the changes to remote repositories using a command such as the following:
git push --force -u origin main
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.