Delete a Git branch locally and remotely

The Problem

How do I delete a Git branch locally and remotely?

The Solution

First, ensure that the repository is not currently on the branch to be deleted:

git checkout main

To delete a local branch that has been fully merged, you can use git branch -d:

git branch -d branch-to-delete

To delete a local branch that has not been fully merged (i.e. force delete), you must use git branch -D:

git branch -D branch-to-delete

To delete a remote branch, use git push --delete. Assuming that the remote is named origin, you would use the command:

git push origin --delete branch-to-delete
