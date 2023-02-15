Delete a Git branch locally and remotely

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I delete a Git branch locally and remotely?

The Solution

First, ensure that the repository is not currently on the branch to be deleted:

git checkout main

To delete a local branch that has been fully merged, you can use git branch -d :

git branch -d branch-to-delete

To delete a local branch that has not been fully merged (i.e. force delete), you must use git branch -D :

git branch -D branch-to-delete

To delete a remote branch, use git push --delete . Assuming that the remote is named origin , you would use the command: