Delete all lines containing a string from a file in Bash

How can I delete all lines containing a particular string from a text file using Bash?
We can do this using
sed. For example, the following command will delete all lines containing the text “NOT FOR RELEASE” from the file
info.txt:
sed -i.bak '/NOT FOR RELEASE/d' ./info.txt
sed supports a large number of commands for editing text files. Here, we use the
d command, which deletes lines. For example,
1d would delete the first line in the file, and
2d would delete the second line. If we provide a regular expression between
/s instead of a line number,
sed will delete every line that matches the expression.
The
-i flag indicates that the change should be made in place.
.bak is the suffix to use when creating a backup file. Before making any changes,
sed will create a copy of
info.txt in its original state called
info.txt.bak. If we’re happy with the modified state of
info.txt, we can delete this file. Otherwise, we can delete
info.txt and rename
info.txt.bak to
info.txt to return to our initial state.
Remember that the text between
/s is a regular expression, and will thus interpret certain characters as part of that syntax. If we merely want to search for a literal string, we will need to escape the characters
$.*/[\]^ by preceding them with a backslash (
\). For example:
sed -i.bak '/NOT FOR RELEASE\./d' ./info.txt # will delete lines containing "NOT FOR RELEASE."
To learn more about
sed, consult its manual page by typing
man sed into your terminal.
