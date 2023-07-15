Delete all lines containing a string from a file in Bash

David Y.

July 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I delete all lines containing a particular string from a text file using Bash?

The Solution

We can do this using sed . For example, the following command will delete all lines containing the text “NOT FOR RELEASE” from the file info.txt :

Click to Copy sed -i.bak '/NOT FOR RELEASE/d' ./info.txt

sed supports a large number of commands for editing text files. Here, we use the d command, which deletes lines. For example, 1d would delete the first line in the file, and 2d would delete the second line. If we provide a regular expression between / s instead of a line number, sed will delete every line that matches the expression.

The -i flag indicates that the change should be made in place. .bak is the suffix to use when creating a backup file. Before making any changes, sed will create a copy of info.txt in its original state called info.txt.bak . If we’re happy with the modified state of info.txt , we can delete this file. Otherwise, we can delete info.txt and rename info.txt.bak to info.txt to return to our initial state.

Remember that the text between / s is a regular expression, and will thus interpret certain characters as part of that syntax. If we merely want to search for a literal string, we will need to escape the characters $.*/[\]^ by preceding them with a backslash ( \ ). For example:

Click to Copy sed -i.bak '/NOT FOR RELEASE\./d' ./info.txt # will delete lines containing "NOT FOR RELEASE."