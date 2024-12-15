Deleting an element from a slice in Go

Clive B. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

You don’t know how to delete an element from a slice in Go.

The Solution

If you know the index of the element(s) that you want to delete from a slice, you can use the Delete function from the slices package.

Note: The slices.Delete function is O(len(s)-i) , where i represents the start of the range to be deleted. If you need to delete many items, it is better to delete them all in a single call than to delete one item at a time. This function also expects the input to be valid.

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { letters := []string{"a", "b", "c", "d", "e"} letters = slices.Delete(letters, 1, 4) fmt.Println(letters) }

This prints:

Click to Copy Click to Copy [a e]

Attempting to delete an invalid range will cause a panic, as in the example below:

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { letters := []string{"a", "b", "c", "d", "e"} letters = slices.Delete(letters, 1, 10) }

Because 10 is an invalid index, this returns the following panic:

Click to Copy Click to Copy panic: runtime error: slice bounds out of range [:10:5]

Searching for Elements

If you want to search for specific elements in a slice, you can use the slices.DeleteFunc instead.

For example, you could search for all the even numbers in a slice as follows:

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { example := []int{0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} example = slices.DeleteFunc(example, func(n int) bool { return n%2 != 0 // Remove odd numbers. }) fmt.Println(example) }

This prints an output of the slice with the odd numbers removed:

Click to Copy Click to Copy [0 2 4 6]

Note: This example passes the func(n int) filter function to slices.DeleteFunc . Because this is a generic filter function, its argument must match the type of the slice. In this case, it accepts an int because example is a slice of integers. If you instead wanted to filter a specific string from strings, you would change the argument of the filter function to string :

Click to Copy Click to Copy package main import ( "fmt" "slices" ) func main() { example := []string{"a", "b", "c"} example = slices.DeleteFunc(example, func(s string) bool { return s == "b" }) fmt.Println(example) }

This would print:

Click to Copy Click to Copy [a c]

