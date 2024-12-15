Sentry Answers>Go>

Deleting an element from a slice in Go

Deleting an element from a slice in Go

Clive B.

The Problem

You don’t know how to delete an element from a slice in Go.

The Solution

If you know the index of the element(s) that you want to delete from a slice, you can use the Delete function from the slices package.

Note: The slices.Delete function is O(len(s)-i), where i represents the start of the range to be deleted. If you need to delete many items, it is better to delete them all in a single call than to delete one item at a time. This function also expects the input to be valid.

Click to Copy
package main

import (
    "fmt"
    "slices"
)

func main() {
    letters := []string{"a", "b", "c", "d", "e"}
    letters = slices.Delete(letters, 1, 4)
    fmt.Println(letters)
}

This prints:

Click to Copy
[a e]

Attempting to delete an invalid range will cause a panic, as in the example below:

Click to Copy
package main

import (
    "fmt"
    "slices"
)

func main() {
    letters := []string{"a", "b", "c", "d", "e"}
    letters = slices.Delete(letters, 1, 10)
}

Because 10 is an invalid index, this returns the following panic:

Click to Copy
panic: runtime error: slice bounds out of range [:10:5]

Searching for Elements

If you want to search for specific elements in a slice, you can use the slices.DeleteFunc instead.

For example, you could search for all the even numbers in a slice as follows:

Click to Copy
package main

import (
    "fmt"
    "slices"
)

func main() {
    example := []int{0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6}
    example = slices.DeleteFunc(example, func(n int) bool {
        return n%2 != 0 // Remove odd numbers.
    })

    fmt.Println(example)
}

This prints an output of the slice with the odd numbers removed:

Click to Copy
[0 2 4 6]

Note: This example passes the func(n int) filter function to slices.DeleteFunc. Because this is a generic filter function, its argument must match the type of the slice. In this case, it accepts an int because example is a slice of integers. If you instead wanted to filter a specific string from strings, you would change the argument of the filter function to string:

Click to Copy
package main

import (
    "fmt"
    "slices"
)

func main() {
    example := []string{"a", "b", "c"}
    example = slices.DeleteFunc(example, func(s string) bool {
        return s == "b"
    })

    fmt.Println(example)
}

This would print:

Click to Copy
[a c]

Further Reading

  • SentryGo Error Tracking and Performance Monitoring
  • Syntax.fmListen to the Syntax Podcast
  • Syntax.fm logo
    Listen to the Syntax Podcast

    Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.

    SEE EPISODES

Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark of Functional Software, Inc.