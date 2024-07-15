Sentry Answers>Python>

Error message: 'pip' is not recognized as an internal or external command

Error message: 'pip' is not recognized as an internal or external command

David Y.

The ProblemJump To Solution

I’ve just installed Python on my Windows computer and am now trying to install some libraries with PIP. However, whenever I run pip install something, I get the following error message:

Click to Copy
'pip' is not recognized as an internal or external command, operable program or batch file.

Does pip come with Python? If not, how do I install it on Windows?

The Solution

Please refer to our article on installing and using PIP on Windows.

  • Sentry BlogPython Performance Testing: A Comprehensive Guide
  • Sentry BlogLogging in Python: A Developer’s Guide
  • Syntax.fm logo
    Listen to the Syntax Podcast

    Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.

    SEE EPISODES

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.