Error message: 'pip' is not recognized as an internal or external command

David Y. — July 15, 2024

I’ve just installed Python on my Windows computer and am now trying to install some libraries with PIP. However, whenever I run pip install something, I get the following error message:

Click to Copy Click to Copy 'pip' is not recognized as an internal or external command, operable program or batch file.

Does pip come with Python? If not, how do I install it on Windows?

The Solution

Please refer to our article on installing and using PIP on Windows.