Install Python PIP on Windows

How can I install Python’s PIP package manager on Windows?
Modern versions of both Python 3 and Python 2 come bundled with PIP, so it should be installed automatically. If it is not available in our installation, we can run
ensurepip to fix this.
To run
ensurepip, open a command prompt window and execute the following command:
py -3 -m ensurepip
If
py is not available you can use the following command:
python -m ensurepip
Once this command has run, PIP should be installed and available. If PIP is already installed, the command will do nothing, so there is no harm in running it if you’re not sure.
Keep in mind that, on Windows, PIP must be run with the following command, which uses Python 3 to invoke PIP:
py -3 -m pip \\ or python -m pip
Therefore, any time you want to install packages, you will need to provide the full command rather than just typing
pip. For example:
py -3 -m pip install sentry-sdk \\ or python -m pip install sentry-sdk
