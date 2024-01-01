It’s not much of a solution to a problem, but a nice convenience. Extensions in Dart allow you to develop custom functionalities on any library or data structure, including your own. So how do we go about them?
There&aspo;s a specific keyword in Dart used to create extensions:
extension. When creating an extension we also need to specify on
which data type it should apply. Let’s say we want to make a few
useful
DateTime extension methods. We should create a separate
file and create our date extensions inside:
// date_extensions.dart extension DateExtensions on DateTime { // ... }
Let’s create an extension method that checks whether one date is at the same day as another:
extension DateExtensions on DateTime { bool isSameDay(DateTime other) { return this.year == other.year && this.month == other.month && this.day == other.day; } }
Note: I’ve put
this so you can see how the comparison happens.
The IDE will most likely warn you:
Don't access members with this unless avoiding shadowing.
We can use our new extension method like so (don’t forget to import your dart extension file):
date1.isSameDate(date2)
The
this in our extension method refers to the
date1 variable.
Aside from methods, we can also create getters, setters and operators as well. Here’s a getter method that returns a date in a specific format:
extension DateExtensions on DateTime { // ... get formattedDate { DateFormat format; if (year != DateTime.now().year) { format = DateFormat("E, d MMM yyyy"); // we can also use other extension methods inside } else if (isToday()) { return "Today"; // we can also use other extension methods inside } else if (isYesterday()) { return "Yesterday"; } else { format = DateFormat("E, d MMM"); } return format.format(this); } }
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.