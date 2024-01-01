Extensions in Dart

Lazar Nikolov

The Problem

It ’ s not much of a solution to a problem, but a nice convenience. Extensions in Dart allow you to develop custom functionalities on any library or data structure, including your own. So how do we go about them?

The Solution

There&aspo;s a specific keyword in Dart used to create extensions: extension . When creating an extension we also need to specify on which data type it should apply. Let ’ s say we want to make a few useful DateTime extension methods. We should create a separate file and create our date extensions inside:

Click to Copy // date_extensions.dart extension DateExtensions on DateTime { // ... }

Let ’ s create an extension method that checks whether one date is at the same day as another:

Click to Copy extension DateExtensions on DateTime { bool isSameDay(DateTime other) { return this.year == other.year && this.month == other.month && this.day == other.day; } }

Note: I ’ ve put this so you can see how the comparison happens. The IDE will most likely warn you: Don't access members with this unless avoiding shadowing.

We can use our new extension method like so (don ’ t forget to import your dart extension file):

Click to Copy date1.isSameDate(date2)

The this in our extension method refers to the date1 variable.

Aside from methods, we can also create getters, setters and operators as well. Here ’ s a getter method that returns a date in a specific format: