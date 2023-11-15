Extract filename and extension from a string in Bash

Given a file path string in Bash, how can I reliably extract the filename and extension, even in cases where the name contains multiple
.s? For example, I would like to extract the name “requirements.updated” and extension “txt” in separate variables from this string:
/home/user/requirements.updated.txt
We can achieve this in Bash using the
basename command and parameter expansion.
First, extract the filename from the path using
basename:
filepath="/home/user/requirements.updated.txt" filename_with_ext=$(basename "$filepath")
Next, use parameter expansion to separate the filename and extension:
filename="${filename_with_ext%.*}" extension="${filename_with_ext##*.}"
In the first line, the
${filename_with_ext%.*} parameter expansion will remove the shortest match of
.* from the end of
$filename_with_ext, removing only the final
. and text after it.
In the second line, the
${filename##*.} parameter expansion will remove the longest match of
*. from the beginning of
$filename_with_ext, leaving us with just the text after the final
..
Our full Bash script will look like this:
#!/bin/bash filepath="/home/user/requirements.updated.txt" filename_with_ext=$(basename "$filepath") filename="${filename_with_ext%.*}" extension="${filename_with_ext##*.}" echo "Path: $filepath" echo "Filename with extension: $filename_with_ext" echo "Filename without extension: $filename" echo "File extension: $extension"
When run, this script will produce the output below:
Path: /home/user/requirements.updated.txt Filename with extension: requirements.updated.txt Filename without extension: requirements.updated File extension: txt
