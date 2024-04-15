FastAPI docker: No module named "app" error
David Y.—
I have a Dockerfile for my FastAPI project that looks like this:
FROM python:3.8 WORKDIR /app COPY requirements.txt / RUN pip install --requirement /requirements.txt COPY ./app /app EXPOSE 8000 CMD ["uvicorn", "app.main:app", "--host=0.0.0.0" , "--reload" , "--port", "8000"]
When I start the container from an image build with this Dockerfile with a command like
docker-compose up -d, it produces the following Python error:
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'app'
The entry point for my project is a script named
main.py inside the
app folder.
How do I fix this error?
The docker container this Dockerfile creates will run the command specified by
CMD in the directory specified by
WORKDIR, i.e.
app. The command gives the project entry point as
app.main:app, but the first part is unnecessary as we’re already in the
app directory. Therefore, we can fix the error by removing the
app. part of the command
FROM python:3.8 WORKDIR /app COPY requirements.txt / RUN pip install --requirement /requirements.txt COPY ./app /app EXPOSE 8000 CMD ["uvicorn", "main:app", "--host=0.0.0.0" , "--reload" , "--port", "8000"] # ^removed preceding "app."
To avoid these kinds of errors, we must ensure that commands are executed in the correct working directory. We can test this before creating our Docker container by running any
CMD commands in their intended working directory. Note that the working directory can be changed at any point in the Dockerfile by using an additional
WORKDIR directive.
