FastAPI docker: No module named "app" error

David Y. — April 15, 2024

I have a Dockerfile for my FastAPI project that looks like this:

Click to Copy Click to Copy FROM python:3.8 WORKDIR /app COPY requirements.txt / RUN pip install --requirement /requirements.txt COPY ./app /app EXPOSE 8000 CMD ["uvicorn", "app.main:app", "--host=0.0.0.0" , "--reload" , "--port", "8000"]

When I start the container from an image build with this Dockerfile with a command like docker-compose up -d , it produces the following Python error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'app'

The entry point for my project is a script named main.py inside the app folder.

How do I fix this error?

The Solution

The docker container this Dockerfile creates will run the command specified by CMD in the directory specified by WORKDIR , i.e. app . The command gives the project entry point as app.main:app , but the first part is unnecessary as we’re already in the app directory. Therefore, we can fix the error by removing the app. part of the command

Click to Copy Click to Copy FROM python:3.8 WORKDIR /app COPY requirements.txt / RUN pip install --requirement /requirements.txt COPY ./app /app EXPOSE 8000 CMD ["uvicorn", "main:app", "--host=0.0.0.0" , "--reload" , "--port", "8000"] # ^removed preceding "app."