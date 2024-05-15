FastAPI error: ImportError: attempting relative import with no known parent package

David Y. — May 15, 2024

I’m trying to split my FastAPI application’s code into different files, but I keep getting this error when I try to import them into main.py :

Click to Copy Click to Copy ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package

The import line at the top of main.py looks like this:

Click to Copy Click to Copy from . import schemas, models

My directory structure looks like this:

Click to Copy Click to Copy ├── main.py ├── models.py └── schemas.py

The directory’s name is app , and I’ve also tried the following import statement:

Click to Copy Click to Copy from app import schemas, models

This produces a different error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'app'

How do I successfully import models.py and schemas.py into main.py ?

The Solution

When importing Python files in the same directory, we should not need to use from . The following import statement will work in main.py :

Click to Copy Click to Copy import schemas, models

If we later want to introduce additional organization to the project, such as placing schemas.py and models.py in a lib subdirectory, we will be able to import them as below:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import lib.schemas, lib.models

For more about importing local Python files in different directory structures, please see this answer.