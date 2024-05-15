FastAPI error: ImportError: attempting relative import with no known parent package
David Y.—
I’m trying to split my FastAPI application’s code into different files, but I keep getting this error when I try to import them into
main.py:
ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package
The
import line at the top of
main.py looks like this:
from . import schemas, models
My directory structure looks like this:
├── main.py ├── models.py └── schemas.py
The directory’s name is
app, and I’ve also tried the following import statement:
from app import schemas, models
This produces a different error:
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'app'
How do I successfully import
models.py and
schemas.py into
main.py?
When importing Python files in the same directory, we should not need to use
from. The following
import statement will work in
main.py:
import schemas, models
If we later want to introduce additional organization to the project, such as placing
schemas.py and
models.py in a
lib subdirectory, we will be able to import them as below:
import lib.schemas, lib.models
For more about importing local Python files in different directory structures, please see this answer.
