Sentry Answers>FastAPI>

FastAPI error: ImportError: attempting relative import with no known parent package

FastAPI error: ImportError: attempting relative import with no known parent package

David Y.

The ProblemJump To Solution

I’m trying to split my FastAPI application’s code into different files, but I keep getting this error when I try to import them into main.py:

Click to Copy
ImportError: attempted relative import with no known parent package

The import line at the top of main.py looks like this:

Click to Copy
from . import schemas, models

My directory structure looks like this:

Click to Copy
├── main.py
├── models.py
└── schemas.py

The directory’s name is app, and I’ve also tried the following import statement:

Click to Copy
from app import schemas, models

This produces a different error:

Click to Copy
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'app'

How do I successfully import models.py and schemas.py into main.py?

The Solution

When importing Python files in the same directory, we should not need to use from. The following import statement will work in main.py:

Click to Copy
import schemas, models

If we later want to introduce additional organization to the project, such as placing schemas.py and models.py in a lib subdirectory, we will be able to import them as below:

Click to Copy
import lib.schemas, lib.models

For more about importing local Python files in different directory structures, please see this answer.

  • Community SeriesIdentify, Trace, and Fix Endpoint Regression Issues
  • ResourcesBackend Error Monitoring 101
  • Syntax.fm logo
    Listen to the Syntax Podcast

    Tasty Treats for Web Developers brought to you by Sentry. Web development tips and tricks hosted by Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski

    Listen to Syntax

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.