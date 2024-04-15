FastAPI Pydantic error: value is not a valid list

One of the routes in my FastAPI project produces the following error whenever I call it:
value is not a valid list (type=type_error.list)
Here is the FastAPI route function:
@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostResponse]) def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)): posts = db.query(models.Post).all() return {"posts" : posts}
Here is the definition of the
PostResponse Pydantic model:
from pydantic import BaseModel from datetime import datetime class PostResponse(BaseModel): user_id: int post_id: str created_at : datetime user : UserResponse class Config: orm_mode = True
What is causing the error and how can I fix it?
The
response_model keyword argument in
@router.get indicates that the route function should return a value of type
List[schemas.PostResponse]. However, the function’s
return statement returns a dictionary instead (
{"posts": posts}). To fix this error, we must either change the function to return the expected type or change the
response_model argument to reflect the function’s return value.
Changing the return type:
@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostResponse]) def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)): posts = db.query(models.Post).all() return posts # <-- changed return value
Changing
response_model:
@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostListResponse]) # <-- changed return type def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)): posts = db.query(models.Post).all() return {"posts" : posts}
We must also create a
PostListResponse Pydantic model to match our return value:
class PostListResponse(Base): posts: List[schemas.PostResponse]
