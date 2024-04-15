Answers by Sentry

FastAPI Pydantic error: value is not a valid list

David Y.

The Problem

One of the routes in my FastAPI project produces the following error whenever I call it:

value is not a valid list (type=type_error.list)

Here is the FastAPI route function:

@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostResponse])
def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)):
    posts = db.query(models.Post).all()
    return {"posts" : posts}

Here is the definition of the PostResponse Pydantic model:

from pydantic import BaseModel
from datetime import datetime

class PostResponse(BaseModel):
    user_id: int
    post_id: str
    created_at : datetime
    user : UserResponse

    class Config:
        orm_mode = True

What is causing the error and how can I fix it?

The Solution

The response_model keyword argument in @router.get indicates that the route function should return a value of type List[schemas.PostResponse]. However, the function’s return statement returns a dictionary instead ({"posts": posts}). To fix this error, we must either change the function to return the expected type or change the response_model argument to reflect the function’s return value.

Changing the return type:

@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostResponse])
def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)):
    posts = db.query(models.Post).all()
    return posts # <-- changed return value

Changing response_model:

@router.get('', response_model = List[schemas.PostListResponse]) # <-- changed return type
def get_posts(db : Session = Depends(get_db)):
    posts = db.query(models.Post).all()
    return {"posts" : posts}

We must also create a PostListResponse Pydantic model to match our return value:

class PostListResponse(Base):
    posts: List[schemas.PostResponse]

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.