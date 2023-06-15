Fetch a remote branch in Git

In my Git repository, how do I fetch a branch from a remote to start working on locally? There is no equivalently named branch in my local repository.
We can do this using
git fetch to retrieve the remote branch and
git switch to work on it locally. First, fetch the remote branch:
git fetch remote-branch
Then switch to it:
git switch remote-branch
Under the hood, this command will create a local branch named
remote-branch, which tracks the version of
remote-branch on the repository’s remote, and check it out. We can then make commits, push them, and pull others’ commits from this branch as usual.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.