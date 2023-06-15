Fetch a remote branch in Git

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

In my Git repository, how do I fetch a branch from a remote to start working on locally? There is no equivalently named branch in my local repository.

The Solution

We can do this using git fetch to retrieve the remote branch and git switch to work on it locally. First, fetch the remote branch:

git fetch remote-branch

Then switch to it:

git switch remote-branch