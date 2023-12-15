Find the installed PowerShell version

David Y.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I find out which version of PowerShell is installed on my system?

The Solution

We can discover which version of PowerShell is installed by viewing the contents of the built-in PowerShell variable $PSVersionTable.PSVersion . Do so by running the following PowerShell command:

Click to Copy PS C:\> $PSVersionTable.PSVersion Major Minor Build Revision -- -- -- -- 5 1 22621 2506

This variable was introduced in PowerShell version 2.0, so if it does not exist, the current version of PowerShell must be 1.0.