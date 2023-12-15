Answers by Sentry

Find the installed PowerShell version

David Y.

The Problem

How can I find out which version of PowerShell is installed on my system?

The Solution

We can discover which version of PowerShell is installed by viewing the contents of the built-in PowerShell variable $PSVersionTable.PSVersion. Do so by running the following PowerShell command:

PS C:\> $PSVersionTable.PSVersion

Major  Minor  Build  Revision
--     --     --     --
5      1      22621  2506

This variable was introduced in PowerShell version 2.0, so if it does not exist, the current version of PowerShell must be 1.0.

Other variables, such as $Host.Version (or (Get-Host).Version) will return the version of the PowerShell host application, or GUI, rather than PowerShell itself.

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.