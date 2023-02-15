Answers by Sentry

Find what process is listening on a TCP or UDP port on Windows

David Y.

The Problem

How do I find out which process is listening on a TCP or UDP port on Windows?

The Solution

We can do this using netstat:

  1. Open the Start Menu and type “cmd”.
  2. Right-click the Command Prompt icon and choose “Run as Administrator”
  3. Enter the following command:
netstat -abno
  • -a shows all connections and listening ports.
  • -b shows the executable responsible for each connection or listening port.
  • -n shows the IP address and port numbers numerically.
  • -o shows the process ID for each connection or listening port.

Alternatively, you can view details about listening ports with the Resource Monitor GUI. This GUI is accessible from the performance tab of Task Manager, or through running resmon.exe.

