Find what process is listening on a TCP or UDP port on Windows

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I find out which process is listening on a TCP or UDP port on Windows?

The Solution

We can do this using netstat :

Open the Start Menu and type “cmd”. Right-click the Command Prompt icon and choose “Run as Administrator” Enter the following command:

Click to Copy netstat -abno

-a shows all connections and listening ports.

shows all connections and listening ports. -b shows the executable responsible for each connection or listening port.

shows the executable responsible for each connection or listening port. -n shows the IP address and port numbers numerically.

shows the IP address and port numbers numerically. -o shows the process ID for each connection or listening port.