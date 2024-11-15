Finding the type of a variable in Go
Clive B.—
I don’t know how to identify the type of a variable in Go.
You can use either the
%T verb from the
fmt package or the Go type switches to determine variable types in Go.
For the purposes of print debugging, you can get the string representation of a variable using the
fmt package with the
%T verb:
package main import "fmt" func main() { example := "some string" fmt.Printf("variable's type is: %T", example) }
This prints:
variable's type is: string
However, if you need to identify the type of a variable for a specific purpose, it is best to use a type switch. Type switches are similar to normal
switch statements, only they switch types rather than values:
package main import "fmt" func main() { printType("example") // Prints "received a string". printType(42) // Prints "received an int". printType(4.2) // Prints "received an unknown type". } func printType(value any) { switch value.(type) { case int: fmt.Println("received an int") case string: fmt.Println("received a string") default: fmt.Println("received an unknown type") } }
The
reflect package can also be used to inspect the type information of a variable more deeply:
package main import ( "fmt" "reflect" ) func main() { example := 42 reflectType := reflect.TypeOf(example) fmt.Printf("example type bits: %d, size (in bytes): %d, string representation: %s", reflectType.Bits(), reflectType.Size(), reflectType.String()) }
This prints:
example type bits: 64, size (in bytes): 8, string representation: int
While the
reflect package is interesting and contains detailed information about the types in your program, it is not performant and you should avoid using it in production environments when possible.
reflect package
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.