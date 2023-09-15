Fix "detached HEAD" in Git

My Git repository reports that it is in “detached HEAD state”. I’m not sure what this means. How can I return my repository to normal?
A Git repository is in detached HEAD state when the repository’s current state points to a commit not at the tip of a branch, or a commit in a remote branch that has not been fetched. For example, we might use
git checkout to view the repository as it was at a previous commit, via a command like the following:
git checkout d809c7a # <-- shortened commit hash
To recover from a detached HEAD, we must return to one of our repository’s locally available branches. How we do this will depend on whether or not we’ve made changes we would like to keep while in detached HEAD state. If so, we must first create a new branch to save our changes:
git branch detached-changes
We then add and commit our changes to this new branch:
git add --all . git commit -m "Detached HEAD changes"
Finally, we can return to the branch we were previously on (probably
master or
main) and merge in the branch with our changes:
git checkout master git merge detached-changes
If we don’t want to save the changes made while in detached HEAD state, we can check out a branch directly:
git checkout master
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.