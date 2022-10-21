How can I get the named parameters from a URL using Flask?
Flask provides a global request object that contains all sorts of information about the current HTTP request. Flask also parses the incoming request data for you.
You can use the
args property of this global request object to get the values of query parameters.
For example, to access the query parameters of the following URL:
http://mysite.com/query_example?language=Python&framework=Flask
You can use the
get method on
request.args, like so:
# import main Flask class and request object from flask import Flask, request # create the Flask app app = Flask(__name__) @app.route('/query_example') def query_example(): language = request.args.get('language') framework = request.args.get('framework') print(f'language: {language}, framework: {framework}') return 'Query Parameters Example' if __name__ == '__main__': app.run(debug=True, port=5000)
You will get:
language: Python, framework: Flask
The
request.args attribute is an ImmutableMultiDict that implements all standard dictionary methods.
The
get method also takes optional arguments for default value and type. The following example should explain this behavior:
def query_example(): language = request.args.get('language', default='Python') framework = request.args.get('framework', default='Flask')
For
/query_example?language=JavaScript:
language: JavaScript, framework: Flask
For
/query_example:
language: Python, framework: Flask
For
/query_example?language=JavaScript&framework=Express:
language: JavaScript, framework: Express
For
/query_example?framework=Express:
language: Python, framework: Express
