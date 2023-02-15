Force `git pull` to overwrite local files

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

When I run git pull , the command fails with an error message indicating that local files will be overwritten. How do I force git pull to execute anyway?

The Solution

The simplest and safest way to do this is by using git stash . This command will save and store changes made to a repository’s working directory since the most recent commit and return it to the state of that commit. From there, you can call git pull to retrieve remote changes.