Get the Current URL with JavaScript?

You want to get the current website URL on a page. How do you do this?
There are multiple ways to get the current URL using JavaScript. Technically, we’ll use Web APIs, which are not a part of the JavaScript language but are used with JavaScript. You can use the globally scoped
Window and
Document web API interfaces to get the current URL in a browser.
The
Window interface represents a window containing a
DOM document. It has a
document property that points to the DOM
Document loaded in the window. This is the
Document interface that represents the
DOM tree of a loaded web page in the browser.
The
window.location and
document.location (which is the same as
window.document.location) properties are read-only and return a
Location object. This object contains information about the current URL, including the following properties:
{ "ancestorOrigins": {}, "href": "https://sentry.io/answers/capture-errors/", "origin": "https://sentry.io", "protocol": "https:", "host": "sentry.io", "hostname": "sentry.io", "port": "", "pathname": "/answers/capture-errors/", "search": "", "hash": "" }
To get the current URL, get the
href property value:
window.location.href // 'https://sentry.io/answers/capture-errors/' // or document.location.href // 'https://sentry.io/answers/capture-errors/'
You can also get the values of the following properties on the
window object to get the current URL:
document.URL // 'https://sentry.io/answers/capture-errors/' document.documentURI // 'https://sentry.io/answers/capture-errors/'
If you need to parse the URL, you can create a
URL interface with the current URL. It has useful methods for parsing a URL, for example, you can get search parameter values by their names:
const urlObj = new URL(window.location.href); console.log(urlObj.href) // https://unsplash.com/s/photos/cat?order_by=latest&orientation=landscape&color=yellow console.log(urlObj.searchParams.get('color')); // yellow
The
URL interface is also used to construct, normalize, and encode URLs.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.