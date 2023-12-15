How can I get the
id of an element using jQuery? I’ve tried the following code:
element = $('#test'); // select element with ID 'test' console.log(element.id); // prints "undefined" to the browser console
Why doesn’t this work and what should I do instead?
When we invoke a jQuery selector like
$('#test'), it returns an array of elements that match the selector. In the code above, an array containing all elements with the
id ‘test’ will be stored in
element. We can subscript this object to get individual elements (e.g.
$('#test')[0]) or apply methods to all elements in the array (e.g.
$('#test').hide()).
Because HTML
ids must be unique, the array returned by
$('#test') will only ever contain one element. As many of jQuery’s most common methods, such as
hide() work on both individual elements and arrays, it usually doesn’t matter whether we’re working with a single element or an array. However, as the arrays returned by jQuery do not have an
id attribute, attempting to access
$('#test').id will return
undefined.
We can access the element’s
id in one of two ways:
element = $('#test'); // select element with ID 'test' console.log(element[0].id); // prints "test" to the browser console
attr method on the returned array:
element = $('#test'); // select element with ID 'test' console.log(element.attr('id')); // prints "test" to the browser console
Note that the plain JavaScript equivalent of a jQuery ID selector,
getElementById() will not present the same problem, as it always returns a single element. We can achieve the same results as above with the following non-jQuery JavaScript code:
element = document.getElementById('test'); console.log(element.id);
