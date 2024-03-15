Get the IP address of a visitor in Flask

The Problem

How do I get the IP address of a visitor in Flask?

The Solution

The IP address associated with the current request is stored in the Flask Request object’s remote_addr attribute. The following simple application will display the IP address of visitors to the /whatsmyip route:

Click to Copy from flask import Flask, request app = Flask(__name__) @app.route("/whatsmyip", methods=["GET"]) def whats_my_ip(): return request.remote_addr app.run()

However, this will only work if users connect directly to your Flask web server. If it’s running behind a proxy such as NGINX, as is often the case in production environments, remote_addr will always be the local loopback address, 127.0.0.1 . From Flask’s perspective, all requests are coming from the proxy.

Fortunately, we can fix this by including some additional code to tell Flask it is behind a proxy. This code will configure our application to assign request.remote_addr from the request’s X-Forwarded-For HTTP header.

Click to Copy from werkzeug.middleware.proxy_fix import ProxyFix app.wsgi_app = ProxyFix( app.wsgi_app, x_for=1, x_proto=1, x_host=1, x_prefix=1 )