Get the value of a select element when it changes in jQuery

Using jQuery, how can I retrieve the value of a
<select> element when it changes?
We can do this by binding a callback function to the relevant jQuery selector’s
change event:
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-/JqT3SQfawRcv/BIHPThkBvs0OEvtFFmqPF/lYI/Cxo=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <select id="cities"> <option value="paris">Paris</option> <option value="beijing">Beijing</option> <option value="cairo">Cairo</option> </select> <script> $('#cities').on('change', function () { console.log(`Cities selector changed to ${this.value}.`); }); </script>
Note that we’ve used the
<select> element’s ID rather than
$('select') to avoid applying this callback to the
change event of every
<select> element on our page. If this is the desired functionality, we can change
$('#cities') to
$('select').
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.7.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-/JqT3SQfawRcv/BIHPThkBvs0OEvtFFmqPF/lYI/Cxo=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <select id="cities"> <option value="paris">Paris</option> <option value="beijing">Beijing</option> <option value="cairo">Cairo</option> </select> <select id="countries"> <option value="france">Paris</option> <option value="china">China</option> <option value="egypt">Egypt</option> </select> <script> $('select').on('change', function () { console.log(`A selector was changed to ${this.value}.`); }); </script>
We could achieve the same result as the first code snippet without using jQuery by changing the code inside the
<script> tags and substituting
document.getElementById for the jQuery
$ selector and using
.addEventListener instead of
.on:
<select id="cities"> <option value="paris">Paris</option> <option value="beijing">Beijing</option> <option value="cairo">Cairo</option> </select> <script> document.getElementById('cities').addEventListener('change', function () { console.log(`Cities selector changed to ${this.value}.`); }); </script>
The behavior of the second snippet can be achieved without jQuery by using
document.querySelector and
Array.forEach:
<select id="cities"> <option value="paris">Paris</option> <option value="beijing">Beijing</option> <option value="cairo">Cairo</option> </select> <select id="countries"> <option value="france">Paris</option> <option value="china">China</option> <option value="egypt">Egypt</option> </select> <script> document.querySelectorAll('select').forEach(select => { select.addEventListener('change', function () { console.log(`A selector was changed to ${this.value}.`); }); }); </script>
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.99.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.