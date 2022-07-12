FAILURE: Build failed with an exception. * Where: Build file '/Users/me/my-app/android/build.gradle' line: 29 * What went wrong: A problem occurred evaluating root project 'android'. > Cannot add task 'wrapper' as a task with that name already exists. * Try: Run with --stacktrace option to get the stack trace. Run with --info or --debug option to get more log output. Run with --scan to get full insights. * Get more help at https://help.gradle.org BUILD FAILED in 774ms Running Gradle task 'bundleRelease'... Running Gradle task 'bundleRelease'... Done 1.8s Gradle task bundleRelease failed with exit code 1
Your build.gradle file is defining a task with the name wrapper, likely to pin the gradle version, like:
task wrapper(type: Wrapper) { gradleVersion = '5.6.4' }
But you have already the gradle wrapper defined in the
gradle/wrapper/gradle-wrapper.properties file, like:
distributionBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME distributionPath=wrapper/dists zipStoreBase=GRADLE_USER_HOME zipStorePath=wrapper/dists distributionUrl=https\://services.gradle.org/distributions/gradle-5.6.4-all.zip
If you have your gradle wrapper checked-in to source control, you can safely remove the wrapper task from the build.gradle file. Otherwise, remove the
gradle-wrapper.properties file.
