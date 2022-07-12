If you come across the error
user <user> has no permission for table <table> when trying to run queries using a certain table, you are missing the correct permissions in the Postgres database. A common reason for this is creating a table using the
postgres default user, then trying to access said table using a different user. The creator of a table has to explicitly grant other users permission to query that table.
If these permissions are the problem, you can change the ownership of a table using a SQL query (note you’ll need to run this query as the owner of the table or a superuser).
ALTER TABLE `my_table` OWNER TO `new_owner`;
However, the more common solution is to use the GRANT keyword to give other users the permission you want on the table. The following query will grant SELECT access to another user.
GRANT SELECT ON `my_table` to `bob`;
This will allow the
bob user to run SELECT queries on
my_table. You can read about the full specification for GRANT here: [https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-grant.html]
If you’re looking to get a deeper understanding of how database application monitoring works, take a look at the following articles:
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.