User Has no Permission for Table

Evan Hicks

July 12, 2022

The Problem

If you come across the error user <user> has no permission for table <table> when trying to run queries using a certain table, you are missing the correct permissions in the Postgres database. A common reason for this is creating a table using the postgres default user, then trying to access said table using a different user. The creator of a table has to explicitly grant other users permission to query that table.

The Solution

If these permissions are the problem, you can change the ownership of a table using a SQL query (note you’ll need to run this query as the owner of the table or a superuser).

Click to Copy ALTER TABLE `my_table` OWNER TO `new_owner`;

However, the more common solution is to use the GRANT keyword to give other users the permission you want on the table. The following query will grant SELECT access to another user.

Click to Copy GRANT SELECT ON `my_table` to `bob`;

This will allow the bob user to run SELECT queries on my_table . You can read about the full specification for GRANT here: [https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-grant.html]

Further Reading

