How can I change an element's class with JavaScript?

You want to change an element’s class using JavaScript. For example, you may want to add a CSS class that animates an element when a “click” event occurs.
The
Element.classList read-only property returns a list representing the contents of an element’s
class attribute. It has methods that can be used to manipulate the class list of an element. You can use the
classList.add() method to add a CSS class to an HTML element once the element has been selected using one of the methods on the
document interface that returns a DOM
Element, such as
getElementById:
const btnEl = document.getElementById("submitBtn"); btnEl.classList.add("animate");
You can also add multiple classes at once:
btnEl.classList.add("animate", "hide");
You can remove a class or multiple classes using the
classList.remove() method:
btnEl.classList.remove("animate"); btnEl.classList.remove("animate", "hide");
There’s also a
classList.toggle() method that will add a class if it’s not present or remove it if it is.
The
classList.toggle() method also has an optional second argument called
force that can be used to make the toggle only occur once. If set to
false, the class will only be removed. If set to
true, the class will only be added.
You can check if a class is present on an element using the
classList.contains() method:
btnEl.classList.contains("animate");
This method will return
true if the element has the class and
false if it does not. You do not need to worry about checking if a class is present before adding it to an element as the list returned by
classList is a
DOMTokenList set, which means it can’t contain any duplicates.
Alternatively, the
className property and
setAttribute method can be used to set an element’s class attribute or add a class to an element:
// set the class attribute btnEl.setAttribute("class", "animate"); // set the class attribute with multiple classes btnEl.setAttribute("class", "animate hide"); // set the class attribute btnEl.className = "animate"; // set the class attribute with multiple classes btnEl.className = "animate hide"; // add a class btnEl.className += " hide";
