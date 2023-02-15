How can I create a two-dimensional array in JavaScript?

You have data that you want to represent as a 2D array. There are various use cases for doing this: perhaps you are making a 2D game, and you want to represent the layout of the game surface using a 2D array. JavaScript only has one-dimensional arrays. To create a 2D array, you can create an array of arrays.
A 2D array is also known as a matrix. It’s arranged in a table-like structure that consists of rows and columns. There are other languages, such as C and C++, that have syntax for initializing a 2D array with a specific number of rows and columns.
There are, broadly speaking, two ways of creating a 2D array in JavaScript. You can create an array using array literal notation or you can create a 1D array and then loop through each item in the array to create nested arrays.
You can create a 2D array directly using array literal notation:
const surface = [ ['water', 'water', 'grass', 'grass'], ['water', 'grass', 'grass', 'grass'], ['grass', 'grass', 'water', 'water'], ['grass', 'grass', 'water', 'grass'], ];
This is the most straightforward way to create an array, but it’s not always practical to create an array this way.
You can create a 2D array by using a nested for loop. The first for loop creates the rows and the second nested for loop creates the columns:
const my2DArray = []; const rows = 4; const columns = 5; for (let i = 0; i < rows; i++) { my2DArray[i] = []; for (let j = 0; j < columns; j++) { my2DArray[i][j] = j; } } console.log(my2DArray); // [ // [0, 1, 2, 3, 4], // [0, 1, 2, 3, 4], // [0, 1, 2, 3, 4], // [0, 1, 2, 3, 4], // ];
Array.from() Method
The
Array.from() method creates a shallow-copied array. It takes in an iterable or array-like object to convert to an array as its first argument. The optional second argument,
mapFn, is a function that’s called on every item of the array. Its return value is added to the array. In the example code below, each new row created for the 2D array is an array with a length of 5. The nested arrays are filled with zeros using the
fill() method.
const rows = 4; const columns = 5; const my2DArray = Array.from(Array(rows), () => new Array(columns).fill(0)); console.log(my2DArray); // [ // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // ];
This way of creating a 2D array can be useful for initializing a 2D array where all the values are the same.
Array.map() Method
You can also create a 2D array by creating rows using the
Array() constructor and then creating the nested arrays using the
Array.map() method:
const rows = 4; const columns = 5; let my2DArray = Array(rows) .fill() .map(() => Array(columns).fill(0)); console.log(my2DArray); // [ // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // [0, 0, 0, 0, 0], // ];
The
Array() constructor can be called with or without the
new keyword. Both constructions create an array instance.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve JavaScript performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a JavaScript project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry JavaScript SDK
<script src="https://browser.sentry-cdn.com/7.92.0/bundle.min.js"></script>
Sentry.init({ dsn: 'https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>' });
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.