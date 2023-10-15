How can I delete using INNER JOIN with SQL Server?

Richard C.

October 15, 2023

The Problem

In Microsoft SQL Server, how do you delete rows from a table, filtered by those joined on another table?

You may have received a SQL syntax error like Incorrect syntax near the keyword 'JOIN'. when running a delete query like:

Click to Copy DELETE FROM TableA JOIN TableB ON TableA.Id = TableB.AId

The error in the query above arises because, although the indentation implies that you are deleting only from TableA , you are actually deleting from TableA JOIN TableB . That’s impossible — you can delete from only one table at a time in SQL.

Similarly, if you write an identical query, but with INNER JOIN syntax instead of JOIN , you’ll get the error Incorrect syntax near the keyword 'INNER'.

The Solution

In SQL you have to specify the table you are deleting from. Let’s look at a simple example using two tables with a foreign key relationship: Person and Item .

Click to Copy CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255) ); CREATE TABLE Item ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255), PersonId INT, FOREIGN KEY (PersonId) REFERENCES Person(Id) ); INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name) VALUES (1, 'Amir'), (2, 'Sofia'); INSERT INTO Item(Id, Name, PersonId) VALUES (1, 'Chair', 1), (2, 'Bag', 2);

Assume you want to delete all items that belong to Sofia. In other words, the bag.

Simple Delete

The simplest delete query in SQL works on one table:

Click to Copy DELETE FROM Item WHERE PersonId = 2;

You can also specify the table from which to delete rows after the DELETE keyword in order to avoid any ambiguity:

Click to Copy DELETE Item FROM Item WHERE PersonId = 2;

Delete With JOIN

This syntax will fix your delete-with-join problem too. Here’s an example:

Click to Copy DELETE Item FROM Item JOIN Person ON Item.PersonId = Person.Id AND Person.Name = 'Sofia';

Though the effect is the same, it might be clearer to write your query with a WHERE clause:

Click to Copy DELETE Item FROM Item JOIN Person ON Item.PersonId = Person.Id WHERE Person.Name = 'Sofia';

Note that the former query with the AND will incorrectly delete all rows in Item on the website SQLFiddle.com but will work correctly on a real installation of SQL Server. The latter query with the WHERE will work correctly on both.

A Generic Solution

While the command above will work on SQL Server and MySQL if you want one query that will work on both those servers and PostgreSQL use: