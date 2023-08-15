How can I symlink a file in Linux?

David Y.

August 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I create a symbolic link/symlink/shortcut to a file in Linux?

The Solution

A symbolic link (symlink for short) is a file that points to another file or directory. It is similar to a shortcut on Windows. We create symlinks using the ln command with the -s option:

Click to Copy ln -s /path/to/existing/file /path/to/symlink

Note that the path for the symlink’s target is specified first, followed by the path for the symlink itself.

The -s flag tells ln to make a symbolic rather than a hard link. Symbolic links are usable across multiple filesystems, whereas hard links are not. For example, a symbolic link on an ext4 filesystem (commonly used by Linux systems) can refer to a file on an ntfs file system (commonly used by Windows systems).

Note that the symlink will no longer work if the original file is moved or renamed.