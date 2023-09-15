How do I add a column with a default value to an existing table in SQL Server?

The Problem

You want to add a column to an existing table in Microsoft SQL Server. How do you do it?

If you want the column to disallow null values, the ALTER TABLE statement will fail because all the existing rows will have no values for the new column.

Let’s use the following table of people as an example:

Click to Copy CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255) ); INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name) VALUES (1, 'Amir'), (2, 'Sofia'), (3, 'Aya'), (4, 'Mateo'), (5, 'Leila'), (6, 'Yara'), (7, 'Ndidi'), (8, 'Santiago');

How do we add a new column, Gender , with no null values allowed and a default value of Unspecified ?

The Solution

If no null values are allowed for a new column, the solution is to specify a default value for the column. The query below will add the new Gender column:

Click to Copy ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'Unspecified';

However, it is neater to name both the constraints so you can refer to them by name if you want to change them in the future:

Click to Copy ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) CONSTRAINT cnstrt_not_null_gender NOT NULL CONSTRAINT cnstrt_default_gender DEFAULT 'Unspecified';

Here are the contents of the altered table:

Click to Copy SELECT * FROM Person;

Id Name Gender 1 Amir Unspecified 2 Sofia Unspecified 3 Aya Unspecified 4 Mateo Unspecified 5 Leila Unspecified 6 Yara Unspecified 7 Ndidi Unspecified 8 Santiago Unspecified

How To Allow Null Values

If you want to add a default value of Unspecified to existing rows and new rows, but still want to allow entering NULL for gender if explicitly specified, you can do this:

Click to Copy ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) CONSTRAINT cnstrt_default_gender DEFAULT 'Unspecified' WITH VALUES;

In this new ALTER statement, we no longer require Gender to be NOT NULL. We specify that a DEFAULT value is set only when no value is given, by the WITH VALUES phrase.

Now if we enter the following:

Click to Copy INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name, Gender) VALUES (20, 'Bob', NULL);

Bob will have NULL gender.

But if we enter:

Click to Copy INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name) VALUES (20, 'Bob');