How do I add a column with a default value to an existing table in SQL Server?

You want to add a column to an existing table in Microsoft SQL Server. How do you do it?
If you want the column to disallow null values, the ALTER TABLE statement will fail because all the existing rows will have no values for the new column.
Let’s use the following table of people as an example:
CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255) ); INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name) VALUES (1, 'Amir'), (2, 'Sofia'), (3, 'Aya'), (4, 'Mateo'), (5, 'Leila'), (6, 'Yara'), (7, 'Ndidi'), (8, 'Santiago');
How do we add a new column,
Gender, with no null values allowed and a default value of
Unspecified?
If no null values are allowed for a new column, the solution is to specify a default value for the column. The query below will add the new
Gender column:
ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) NOT NULL DEFAULT 'Unspecified';
However, it is neater to name both the constraints so you can refer to them by name if you want to change them in the future:
ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) CONSTRAINT cnstrt_not_null_gender NOT NULL CONSTRAINT cnstrt_default_gender DEFAULT 'Unspecified';
Here are the contents of the altered table:
SELECT * FROM Person;
|Id
|Name
|Gender
|1
|Amir
|Unspecified
|2
|Sofia
|Unspecified
|3
|Aya
|Unspecified
|4
|Mateo
|Unspecified
|5
|Leila
|Unspecified
|6
|Yara
|Unspecified
|7
|Ndidi
|Unspecified
|8
|Santiago
|Unspecified
If you want to add a default value of
Unspecified to existing rows and new rows, but still want to allow entering
NULL for gender if explicitly specified, you can do this:
ALTER TABLE Person ADD Gender VARCHAR(20) CONSTRAINT cnstrt_default_gender DEFAULT 'Unspecified' WITH VALUES;
In this new
ALTER statement, we no longer require
Gender to be NOT NULL. We specify that a
DEFAULT value is set only when no value is given, by the WITH VALUES phrase.
Now if we enter the following:
INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name, Gender) VALUES (20, 'Bob', NULL);
Bob will have
NULL gender.
But if we enter:
INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name) VALUES (20, 'Bob');
Bob will have an
Unspecified gender.
