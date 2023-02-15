How do I auto-resize an image to fit a "div" container?

Matthew C.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

You have a <div> container with its own width and height. For example, your HTML might look like this:

Click to Copy <div class="container"> <img src="cat.jpg" alt="a cat"> </div>

How do you make the image fill its container?

The Solution

First, we make the image fill its container by setting its width and height to 100%:

Click to Copy .container img { height: 100%; width: 100%; }

This makes the image fit, but it will distort the image if the image and container don’t have the same aspect ratio. To fix this, we can use the object-fit CSS property on the <img> element to determine how the image should be resized to fill its container. The object-fit property can be set with one of five values; the two commonly used values when you want to retain an image’s aspect ratio are “contain” and “cover”.

Click to Copy .container img { object-fit: contain; /* or object-fit: cover; */ }