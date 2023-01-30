How do I check whether a checkbox is checked in jQuery?

You have a checkbox with an
id property. How can you find out if it’s checked using jQuery?
jQuery selectors allow you to find and select HTML elements by their attributes such as name, ID, class, or type. The selectors all start with a dollar sign and parentheses:
$().
To check if a checkbox is checked, get the checkbox by its
id using the jQuery selector. Then use the
is() method:
const isChecked = $("#" + id).is(":checked");
The
is() method checks for a
:checked CSS pseudo-class, which would be added to a checkbox if it’s checked. It returns
true if the checkbox is checked.
You can do the same check using vanilla JavaScript:
const isChecked = document.getElementById(id).checked;
The
getElementById element selector is used to find an element by
id. The boolean
checked property exists on checkbox inputs.
To check if a checkbox is checked dynamically, you can use an
id input and add a button to run a function to check if the checkbox is checked. For example, the following code example has two checkboxes, an
id input, and a button to check if the input is checked:
<fieldset> <legend>Choose food your items</legend> <input type="checkbox" id="salad" name="salad" /> <label for="salad">Salad</label> <input type="checkbox" id="chips" name="chips" /> <label for="chips">Chips</label> </fieldset> <input id="checkboxIdInput" placeholder="Add checkbox id to check" /> <button id="checkBtn">Check if checked</button>
The
isCheckedJQuery function in the code below gets the element by
id using the jQuery selector. If the element exists, is a checkbox, and is checked, then the function returns
true, else it returns
false.
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script> const checkboxIdInput = document.getElementById("checkboxIdInput"); const checkBtn = document.getElementById("checkBtn"); function isCheckedJQuery() { const el = $(`#${checkboxIdInput.value}`)[0]; if ( el && el.type === "checkbox" && $(`#${checkboxIdInput.value}`).is(":checked") ) { console.log("is checked"); return true; } console.log("is not checked"); return false; } checkBtn.addEventListener("click", isCheckedJQuery); </script>
Using vanilla JavaScript, the check function would be slightly different:
function isCheckedVanillaJS() { const el = document.getElementById(checkboxIdInput.value); if (el && el.type === "checkbox" && el.checked) { console.log("is checked"); return true; } console.log("is not checked"); return false; }
