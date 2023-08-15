How do I find duplicate values in a SQL table?

SQL tables can have rows with duplicate values. These might be:
What SQL query can we run using SELECT to find duplicates like these?
Let’s use the following table of people with email addresses as an example. The code will run on SQL Server, MySQL, and PostgreSQL.
CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255), Email VARCHAR(255) ); INSERT INTO Person(Id, Name, Email) VALUES (1, 'Amir', 'coolguy@example.com'), (2, 'Sofia', 's.martinez@example.com'), (3, 'Aya', 'aya@example.com'), (4, 'Mateo', 'coolguy@example.com'), (5, 'Leila', 'leila@example.com'), (6, 'Yara', 'yara@example.com'), (7, 'Ndidi', 'theman@example.com'), (8, 'Santiago', 's.martinez@example.com');
The query below returns all the duplicate emails but not the user’s name. This is because you cannot return fields in the SELECT query that aren’t part of the GROUP BY.
SELECT Email FROM Person GROUP BY Email HAVING COUNT(*) > 1;
To retrieve
Name and
Id too, we can use the above SELECT result as a subquery in the query below.
SELECT p.Id, p.Name, p.Email FROM Person AS p JOIN ( SELECT Email FROM Person GROUP BY Email HAVING COUNT(*) > 1 ) AS duplicates ON p.Email = duplicates.Email;
The results of this query are:
|Id
|Name
|4
|Mateo
|coolguy@example.com
|1
|Amir
|coolguy@example.com
|8
|Santiago
|s.martinez@example.com
|2
|Sofia
|s.martinez@example.com
Our solution was to join the list of duplicate emails on the original
Person table to include the names and IDs of the people with those emails.
Since this subquery is only run once, not once per row, the query will be fast.
If duplicate values are something you don’t want in your table, you can prevent them from being entered by adding a UNIQUE constraint to the column.
CREATE TABLE Person ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, Name VARCHAR(255), Email VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE );
