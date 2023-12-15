How do I get a list of all tables in Oracle?

How do you select the names of all tables in Oracle?
Oracle groups tables into schemas. You can think of a schema as a “database” if you’re used to other database management systems, although in Oracle schemas are usually part of the main container database.
Schemas “own” tables. So to list all table names in a specific schema called
CHINOOK, use the command:
SELECT table_name FROM dba_tables WHERE owner = 'CHINOOK' ORDER BY table_name;
Oracle is case-sensitive, so be sure to enter your
owner schema name with the correct capitalization.
If the query above gives you a permissions error, try replacing
dba_tables with
all_tables or
user_tables. These three tables are shown in decreasing order of permissions required.
If you want to list all tables in all schemas, remove the where clause from the query.
Finally, if you want to include column names in your results, use:
SELECT table_name, column_name FROM all_tab_columns WHERE owner = 'CHINOOK' ORDER BY table_name, column_id;
